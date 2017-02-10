New DEA program targets West Virginia opioid traffickers
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will spend $500,000 on a program that aims to curb prescription drug and heroin abuse across the state. DEA special Agent Karl Colder tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail the project, announced Wednesday, targets drug traffickers who supply opioids to Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties.
