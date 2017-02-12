'Mountain Stage' host Larry Groce says programming sends...
Gov. Jim Justice's proposed budget goes heavy on taxes and small on cuts, but he's already getting pushback over some of the cuts. Under particular scrutiny is a proposed $4.6 million cut to the Educational Broadcasting Authority, the agency responsible for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Mountain Stage and other programming.
