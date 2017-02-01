Morrisey leads AGs supporting Gorsuch
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office says he's leading Republican attorneys general from 20 states in support of President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.
