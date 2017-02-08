MCHS Cte students build a tiny home -...

MCHS Cte students build a tiny home - 10:00 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

The Career Technical Education program at Mingo Central High School was one of only 14 CTE programs across the state of West Virginia to be selected to participate in the Big Hearts Tiny Houses pilot program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Dani Criner 11 hr Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Tue Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Mon Aaron White 38
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Feb 6 SmartGovernmentMy... 1
News Espinosa: Changes coming to schools Feb 5 urr 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Feb 4 Fuckuwestvirginia... 223
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC