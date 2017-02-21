Manchin schools Sanders supporters: Bernie 'not even a Democrat'
Sen. Joe Manchin reminded supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders in West Virginia that the former presidential candidate is not a Democrat, according to a report. During a 15-minute phone conversation the Democratic lawmaker spoke with Sanders supporters, who he challenged to devise a primary challenge to his candidacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Wed
|Annyomous
|1
|Huttonsville state pen
|Feb 18
|onio2238
|1
|Corey Hamler
|Feb 17
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Feb 13
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC