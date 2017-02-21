Manchin schools Sanders supporters: B...

Manchin schools Sanders supporters: Bernie 'not even a Democrat'

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Sen. Joe Manchin reminded supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders in West Virginia that the former presidential candidate is not a Democrat, according to a report. During a 15-minute phone conversation the Democratic lawmaker spoke with Sanders supporters, who he challenged to devise a primary challenge to his candidacy.

