Man found guilty of killing ex-wife hours after she remarried

A West Virginia man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing his ex-wife 86 times hours after she married another man. WVVA-TV reports that a Mercer County jury convicted 34-year-old William Jessie Seal of Princeton of second-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the June 2015 slaying of 26-year-old Ashley Seal.

