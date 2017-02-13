Making the grade -

Making the grade -

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Hannan High School Principal Dr. Karen Oldham, second from right, is pictured with the plaque the school received for achieving a graduation rate of 95.12 percent for the 2015-16 school year. Also shown, from left, are Miller Hall, state school board member; Mason County Superintendent of Schools Jack Cullen; West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael J. Martirano; and Barbara Whitecotton, state school board member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14) Mon Anchovy Phart 74
Does anyone know Dani Criner Feb 8 Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Feb 6 Aaron White 38
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Feb 6 SmartGovernmentMy... 1
News Espinosa: Changes coming to schools Feb 5 urr 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Feb 4 Fuckuwestvirginia... 223
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC