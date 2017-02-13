Making the grade

Hannan High School Principal Dr. Karen Oldham, second from right, is pictured with the plaque the school received for achieving a graduation rate of 95.12 percent for the 2015-16 school year. Also shown, from left, are Miller Hall, state school board member; Mason County Superintendent of Schools Jack Cullen; West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael J. Martirano; and Barbara Whitecotton, state school board member.

