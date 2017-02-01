Leslie Dunbar: Was an Indispensable One

Leslie Dunbar: Was an Indispensable One

When foundation and civil rights and antipoverty leader and supporter Leslie Dunbar died January 4th at 95, the Children's Defense Fund and many civil rights and public interest organizations that have worked over the decades to prevent voter suppression, hunger and poverty lost a strategic, thoughtful, long-term friend. Leslie was one of the most creative, engaged, informed and courageous foundation leaders during a major inflection time in our nation.

