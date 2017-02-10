Learning to Live Within Our Means in ...

Learning to Live Within Our Means in West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

It was no secret that this was going to be a challenging session for the West Virginia Legislature, but following Governor Jim Justice's State of the State address Wednesday, it became dramatically more difficult. According to the Constitution of the state of West Virginia, the governor is given the task of presenting a budget to the Legislature that should provide the direction for the budget during the regular session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Dani Criner Feb 8 Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Feb 6 Aaron White 38
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Feb 6 SmartGovernmentMy... 1
News Espinosa: Changes coming to schools Feb 5 urr 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Feb 4 Fuckuwestvirginia... 223
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC