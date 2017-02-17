Lawmakers left out on a limb
About two weeks ago, state Senate President Mitch Carmichael pledged that Republicans who control the West Virginia Legislature would not leave Gov. Jim Justice Well, someone got left out on a limb, but it wasn't the governor. It was Carmichael and House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huttonsville state pen
|Feb 18
|onio2238
|1
|Corey Hamler
|Feb 17
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 15
|Chester56
|6
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Feb 13
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Feb 6
|Aaron White
|38
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC