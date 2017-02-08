Justice's plan to fill budget gap goes lighter on cuts, suggests a new business tax
Gov. Jim Justice's administration is proposing a budget that fills an estimated $500 million gap for next fiscal year with only an estimated $26 million in cuts and an estimated $450 million in increased revenue, including the establishment of a commercial activities tax. "There is a crisis here, and he intends to present a plan to fix the crisis," said Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy.
