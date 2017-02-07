Justice wants to borrow. But how much...

Justice wants to borrow. But how much, what for and how will W.Va. pay it back?

Several times over the past few months, Jim Justice has talked about gathering a pot of millions of West Virginia dollars, leveraging it through investment firms and coming out on the other side with more than a billion dollars to be used for investment. But the governor has not yet specified the source of the initial investment or what indebtedness might result.

