Justice wants to borrow. But how much, what for and how will W.Va. pay it back?
Several times over the past few months, Jim Justice has talked about gathering a pot of millions of West Virginia dollars, leveraging it through investment firms and coming out on the other side with more than a billion dollars to be used for investment. But the governor has not yet specified the source of the initial investment or what indebtedness might result.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|1 hr
|Aaron White
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Aaron White
|38
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Mon
|SmartGovernmentMy...
|1
|Espinosa: Changes coming to schools
|Feb 5
|urr
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Feb 4
|Fuckuwestvirginia...
|223
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|29
