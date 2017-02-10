Justice against proposal to privatize...

Justice against proposal to privatize osteopathic school

Gov. Jim Justice says he's opposed to a bill that would privatize the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. "It makes absolutely no sense to divest yourself of such a strong asset," Justice said in a news release from his office Tuesday.

