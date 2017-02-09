How Governor Justice came up with his...

How Governor Justice came up with his first budget

2 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Gov. Jim Justice's administration produced an ' alternative budget ' that included $450 million in cuts to state agencies in programs, but Justice says he didn't spend a lot of time considering whether that's an option he would have been willing to take. Once that much is cut from state government, he said, it can no longer function well enough to improve people's lives.

