House of Delegates passes first bills of session

The House of Delegates passed its first bills of the 2017 session this past week, with lawmakers focusing efforts on boosting government ethics and accountability and gathering more information on the state's budget situation. The House passed its first bill on Wednesday - House Bill 2006 - which increases penalties for individuals who retaliate against workers who turn over information about wrongdoing or waste at state agencies under the state's Whistle-Blower Law.

