House of Delegates passes first bills...

House of Delegates passes first bills of session -

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Point Pleasant Register

The House of Delegates passed its first bills of the 2017 session this past week, with lawmakers focusing efforts on boosting government ethics and accountability and gathering more information on the state's budget situation. The House passed its first bill on Wednesday - House Bill 2006 - which increases penalties for individuals who retaliate against workers who turn over information about wrongdoing or waste at state agencies under the state's Whistle-Blower Law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huttonsville state pen 7 hr onio2238 1
Corey Hamler 20 hr SheistyIndividuals 2
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 15 Chester56 6
News Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14) Feb 13 Anchovy Phart 74
Does anyone know Dani Criner Feb 8 Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Feb 6 Aaron White 38
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,704 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC