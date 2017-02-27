History Day set for March 9 -
More than 60 local groups with an interest in history or genealogy will gather for the 21st West Virginia History Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston during the regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. All activities are free and open to the public.
