Higher ed officials warn against likely budget cuts
West Virginia's higher education representatives warned additional budget cuts to the state's colleges and universities would likely result in reduced services and course offerings. The comments came Friday during the 2017 West Virginia Legislative Lookahead in Charleston.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Thu
|pffft
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Charlie dont surf
|35
|Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|29
|Coyote population in WV !! (Jun '07)
|Jan 31
|bigdaddyboggs
|148
|What should West Virginia do about Marijuana? (Feb '08)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|123
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
