Health departments, others receiving naloxone
Less than a month after West Virginia's first statewide naloxone distribution project launched to increase access to the medication, the deliveries are well underway across the Mountain State. The Hancock County Health Department is scheduled to receive 300 boxes, or 600 doses of the the opioid overdose reversal drug which comes in packages of two, as early as this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huttonsville state pen
|Sat
|onio2238
|1
|Corey Hamler
|Fri
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 15
|Chester56
|6
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Feb 13
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Feb 6
|Aaron White
|38
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC