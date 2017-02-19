Health departments, others receiving ...

Health departments, others receiving naloxone

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Less than a month after West Virginia's first statewide naloxone distribution project launched to increase access to the medication, the deliveries are well underway across the Mountain State. The Hancock County Health Department is scheduled to receive 300 boxes, or 600 doses of the the opioid overdose reversal drug which comes in packages of two, as early as this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huttonsville state pen Sat onio2238 1
Corey Hamler Fri SheistyIndividuals 2
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 15 Chester56 6
News Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14) Feb 13 Anchovy Phart 74
Does anyone know Dani Criner Feb 8 Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Feb 6 Aaron White 38
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC