Governor Justice announces 'left' and 'right' side budget proposals

Tuesday

Ryan Weld wants to know where funding to purchase new West Virginia State Police cruisers will come from if motor vehicle inspections are only required once every three years, as Gov. Jim Justice recommended Monday in his latest budget proposal. But Weld, R-Brooke, said he can not support a budget plan that takes away the state police's source of revenue for new vehicles.

