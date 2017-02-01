Governor, hotel operator, basketball coach: Jim Justice files his financial disclosure form
Jim Justice has submitted a new financial disclosure form to the state Ethics Commission, this time with an updated job title, employer and employment address. Justice, owner of The Greenbrier resort and listed by Forbes as West Virginia's richest man, filled out one of these forms last spring when he filed to run for governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|Charlie dont surf
|35
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|bestie
|3
|Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|bestie
|29
|Coyote population in WV !! (Jun '07)
|Tue
|bigdaddyboggs
|148
|What should West Virginia do about Marijuana? (Feb '08)
|Tue
|bestie
|123
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Tue
|bestie
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Tue
|bestie
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC