Gov. Justice proposes budget compromise

Gov. Justice proposes budget compromise

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

West Virginians would drive on state toll roads for free but pay more for vehicle registration fees under state budget alternatives presented in a news briefing Monday by Gov. Jim Justice. which Justice presented earlier this month and feature a mix of increases to fees and taxes as well as budget cuts of $50 million or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07) 1 hr Suehowell 7
Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09) Mon Tenrail 19
Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360 Sun ulricagina1206 1
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) Feb 24 OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Feb 22 Annyomous 1
Huttonsville state pen Feb 18 onio2238 1
Corey Hamler Feb 17 SheistyIndividuals 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC