Gov. Justice proposes budget compromise
West Virginians would drive on state toll roads for free but pay more for vehicle registration fees under state budget alternatives presented in a news briefing Monday by Gov. Jim Justice. which Justice presented earlier this month and feature a mix of increases to fees and taxes as well as budget cuts of $50 million or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Children of Tony majoris (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Suehowell
|7
|Why are ATV's allowed on the road? (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Tenrail
|19
|Several important steps to FIFA Coins XBOX 360
|Sun
|ulricagina1206
|1
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 24
|OZZY304
|8
|Ashley arbogast
|Feb 22
|Annyomous
|1
|Huttonsville state pen
|Feb 18
|onio2238
|1
|Corey Hamler
|Feb 17
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC