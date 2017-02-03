Gary Bowden Joins WV Radio Team; New ...

Gary Bowden Joins WV Radio Team; New Show Premiers February 13

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The newest voice to join the West Virginia radio family and AJR News Network is a long-time local media mainstay and current Clarksburg City Councilman. The AJR News Network will begin airing "The Gary Bowden Show" weekday mornings from 9:06 to 10 a.m., starting Monday, February 13. "West Virginia Radio has been very accommodating and gracious," Bowden said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) 13 hr pffft 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Thu Charlie dont surf 35
News Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13) Tue bestie 29
Coyote population in WV !! (Jun '07) Tue bigdaddyboggs 148
Poll What should West Virginia do about Marijuana? (Feb '08) Jan 31 bestie 123
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Jan 31 bestie 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC