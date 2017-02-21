Former U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld: West Virginia Needs Better...
West Virginia needs to do a better job collecting overdose data and establish a centralized office to develop strategies for combating the state's drug abuse crisis, former U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld told lawmakers Thursday. Ihlenfeld, of Wheeling, spoke before the House Select Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse, which acted at least in part on one of his suggestions Thursday by advancing a bill that would create an Office of Drug Control Policy within the Division of Justice and Community Service.
