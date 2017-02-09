Farmers Bank announces expansion into...

Farmers Bank announces expansion into Teays Valley -

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Tri-County News

On Thursday, Farmers Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Farmers Bank and Savings Company, announced plans to expand further into West Virginia, with a branch in the Teays Valley area of Putnam County. "In order to stay a viable community bank, the board realized we needed to grow," Farmers Bank President and CEO Paul Reed told the Sentinel on Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Dani Criner Wed Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Tue Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Feb 6 Aaron White 38
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Feb 6 SmartGovernmentMy... 1
News Espinosa: Changes coming to schools Feb 5 urr 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Feb 4 Fuckuwestvirginia... 223
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC