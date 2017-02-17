EPA Has a Nondiscretionary Duty to Review West Virginia's Failure to Submit TMDLs
Acting in response to state legislation, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection ceased work on promulgation of total maximum daily loads related to ionic toxicity. Ionic toxicity is a consequence of mountaintop removal coal mining.
