Enforcement: Justice's jab at DEP undercuts agency
During his State of the State speech last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice bemoaned the appearance of Department of Environmental Protection inspectors, complaining "they show up with a T-shirt on and an old pair of jeans and they maybe haven't shaved in forever. And they got a badge in their pocket."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Mon
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Feb 6
|Aaron White
|38
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Feb 6
|SmartGovernmentMy...
|1
|Espinosa: Changes coming to schools
|Feb 5
|urr
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Feb 4
|Fuckuwestvirginia...
|223
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC