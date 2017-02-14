Enforcement: Justice's jab at DEP und...

Enforcement: Justice's jab at DEP undercuts agency

During his State of the State speech last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice bemoaned the appearance of Department of Environmental Protection inspectors, complaining "they show up with a T-shirt on and an old pair of jeans and they maybe haven't shaved in forever. And they got a badge in their pocket."

