Don't Drive Impaired; There ARE Other Options

Football fans across the U.S. will celebrate America's most watched national sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, February 5. For many, the celebration will include drinking alcohol. That's why the West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a special reminder to urge all football fans to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend by passing the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins.

