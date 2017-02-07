DHHR launches naloxone project -

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today announced the first statewide naloxone distribution project aimed at preventing opioid overdose deaths and increasing access to the medication. "Naloxone is a lifesaving antidote that, if administered in a timely manner, can effectively reverse respiratory depression caused by opioid and opiate overdose and revive victims," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health.

