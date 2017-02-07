DHHR accepting applications for low income energy assistance -
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today announced applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through February 17, 2017. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|Aaron White
|38
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Mon
|SmartGovernmentMy...
|1
|Espinosa: Changes coming to schools
|Feb 5
|urr
|2
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 5
|urr
|1
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Feb 4
|Fuckuwestvirginia...
|223
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|29
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC