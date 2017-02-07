DHHR accepting applications for low i...

DHHR accepting applications for low income energy assistance -

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today announced applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through February 17, 2017. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

