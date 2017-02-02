Clarksburg-Harrison Health Official: ...

Clarksburg-Harrison Health Official: Other states should take note of WV's opioid struggles

The Executive Director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department said there's mostly bad news - although some good news-regarding the opioid epidemic in West Virginia and how it relates to the rest of the country. "Unfortunately in Harrison County, we have higher data showing us in the southern coal belt," Joseph C. Bundy, formerly the President of the West Virginia Association of Local Health Departments, said Thursday.

