Charter schools draw praise, ire from all sides
Charter schools are increasingly becoming a topic for debate in education circles, but many are left wondering what they are and if they're right for West Virginia. The state is one of eight without charter school laws and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce said it has studied the benefits of promoting an alternative to education in hopes of boosting the state's scores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Feb 6
|Aaron White
|38
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Feb 6
|SmartGovernmentMy...
|1
|Espinosa: Changes coming to schools
|Feb 5
|urr
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Feb 4
|Fuckuwestvirginia...
|223
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC