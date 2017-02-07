Changes underway in WVSOS Office

Changes underway in WVSOS Office

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lincoln Journal

The November 8th general election was a call to action: the people of West Virginia no longer wanted "business as usual.' Rather, people voted for transparency, efficiency, frugal government, and continual focus on our economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia 7 hr Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Mon Aaron White 38
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Mon SmartGovernmentMy... 1
News Espinosa: Changes coming to schools Feb 5 urr 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Feb 4 Fuckuwestvirginia... 223
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
News Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13) Jan 31 bestie 29
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,045 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC