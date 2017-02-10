Brian Bruce named West Virginia Ameri...

Brian Bruce named West Virginia American Water president

Read more: The Progress

The company says in a news release that Bruce will replace Jeffrey McIntyre, who has been named senior vice president of American Water's Mid-Atlantic Division, encompassing Pennsylvania and West Virginia. McIntyre also will become president of Pennsylvania American Water.

