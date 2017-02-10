Brian Bruce named West Virginia American Water president
The company says in a news release that Bruce will replace Jeffrey McIntyre, who has been named senior vice president of American Water's Mid-Atlantic Division, encompassing Pennsylvania and West Virginia. McIntyre also will become president of Pennsylvania American Water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Hamler
|1 hr
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Chester56
|6
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Feb 13
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|Feb 6
|Aaron White
|38
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Feb 6
|SmartGovernmentMy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC