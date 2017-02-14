Bill seeks changes in election of del...

Bill seeks changes in election of delegates in West Virginia

16 hrs ago Read more: The Review

Senate Bill 7 and House Bill 2124, introduced Feb. 8 when the Legislature reconvened, would require, beginning in 2018, in districts having two or more delegates to be divided into numbered divisions corresponding to the number of delegates. Delegates would be elected at large from the entire district, but the votes cast in each division will be separately tallied from the votes cast for candidates in the other numbered divisions and the candidate receiving the highest number of the votes cast in the division shall be nominated or elected, according to the bills.

