Big cuts and more necessary to balance W.Va. budget, House Speaker Armstead says

House Speaker Tim Armstead says big cuts - and some additional budgetary maneuvers - will have to be how state leaders deal with a state budget gap of about $500 million. Armstead, talking with reporters in his office at the Capitol today, described significant cuts plus additional possibilities of refinancing debt related to pensions, sweeping accounts and dipping again into the state Rainy Day fund.

