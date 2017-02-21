All-in on Justice's vision for West Virginia
On Dec. 21, Gov. Jim Justice announced that I would be his Cabinet Secretary for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. From that point on, I, like other Cabinet members, have been working every day to do what is right for West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley arbogast
|Wed
|Annyomous
|1
|Huttonsville state pen
|Feb 18
|onio2238
|1
|Corey Hamler
|Feb 17
|SheistyIndividuals
|2
|Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15)
|Feb 15
|Chester56
|6
|Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14)
|Feb 13
|Anchovy Phart
|74
|Does anyone know Dani Criner
|Feb 8
|Wvguy99
|1
|A long road ahead of us in West Virginia
|Feb 7
|Aaron White
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC