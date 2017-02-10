Actions this week in WV House of Dele...

Actions this week in WV House of Delegates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

The House of Delegates began its first regular session of the 83rd Legislature this week with the state's budget situation front and center. As is required by the West Virginia Constitution in the year following a gubernatorial election, the regular session began a month later than usual to allow the incoming administration time to organize and prepare its proposals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Dani Criner Wed Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
News Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13) Feb 6 Aaron White 38
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Feb 6 SmartGovernmentMy... 1
News Espinosa: Changes coming to schools Feb 5 urr 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Feb 4 Fuckuwestvirginia... 223
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC