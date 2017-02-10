Actions this week in WV House of Delegates
The House of Delegates began its first regular session of the 83rd Legislature this week with the state's budget situation front and center. As is required by the West Virginia Constitution in the year following a gubernatorial election, the regular session began a month later than usual to allow the incoming administration time to organize and prepare its proposals.
