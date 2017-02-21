39 Students to Compete in West Virginia Poetry Out Loud State Finals Competition

Thirty-nine students from across West Virginia will recite poems by Walt Whitman, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Maya Angelou, Charleston native Rita Mae Reese and many others during the 2017 state Poetry Out Loud state finals competition set for March 3-4, 2017, at the Culture Center in Charleston. The winner will represent West Virginia at the 2017 national Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C., on April 25-26.

