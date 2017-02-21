39 Students to Compete in West Virgin...

39 Students to Compete in West Virginia Poetry Out Loud State Finals Competition

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

Thirty-nine students from across West Virginia will recite poems by Walt Whitman, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Maya Angelou, Charleston native Rita Mae Reese and many others during the 2017 state Poetry Out Loud state finals competition set for March 3-4, 2017, at the Culture Center in Charleston. The winner will represent West Virginia at the 2017 national Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C., on April 25-26.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naked photos from every slt in EVERY town In we... (Dec '15) 20 hr OZZY304 8
Ashley arbogast Wed Annyomous 1
Huttonsville state pen Feb 18 onio2238 1
Corey Hamler Feb 17 SheistyIndividuals 2
News Pizza Hut worker caught urinating in sink fired (Feb '14) Feb 13 Anchovy Phart 74
Does anyone know Dani Criner Feb 8 Wvguy99 1
News A long road ahead of us in West Virginia Feb 7 Aaron White 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC