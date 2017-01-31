WV's Register-Herald Shows The Right Way To Report On The Impact Of Obamacare Repeal

While much of the media coverage of the debate over the repeal of the Affordable Care Act has missed the boat, West Virginia's Register-Herald published an in-depth article on the implications of the repeal of the health law, providing a model of the best practices all other media outlets should emulate moving forward. Media coverage of the future of the ACA thus far has largely failed to inform the public about the negative impacts of repeal.

