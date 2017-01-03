WV ski resorts part of hunt for national record
Ski resorts across West Virginia hope to help set a record on Friday: the single-largest ski lesson in U.S. history. "West Virginia is poised with a lot of professionals who want to pass their passion for snow sports onto those that are coming in," Thomas Wagner, Executive Vice President of Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent, WV, said Tuesday on MetroNews "Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval."
