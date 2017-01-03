West Virginia man 'stole tools from a...

West Virginia man 'stole tools from auto repair store he works at then accidentally called his boss as he tried to sell them' The owner of Mike's Auto Repair, located in Millersville, told a deputy the shop was burglarized and Snap-On tools had been swiped Owner said that Shawn Nelson Furner, one of his employees, recently called him about Snap-On tools he was selling Deputies say they recovered the stolen tools after they obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and Furner's home Shawn Nelson Furner, pictured, stole tools from his workplace at an auto repair shop and then accidentally called his boss as he tried to sell them, authorities say A West Virginia man stole tools from his workplace at an auto repair shop and then accidentally called his boss as he tried to sell them, authorities say.

