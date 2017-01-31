West Virginia Governor Taps John Dunlap as CTO
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of longtime state servant and technologist John Dunlap to one of the state's leading C-suite roles Jan. 30. Dunlap will replace CTO Gale Given, who has served in the post since 2012 . The newly minted CTO has served more than 30 years in state government and said he hopes his experiences to this point will help him to better West Virginia's overall quality of life with technology.
