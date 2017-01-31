West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of interest
There are 1 comment on the Fredericksburg.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of interest.
#1 1 hr ago
What about the drug problem that West Virginia has and that they are setting up innocent citizens in false drug charges by corrupt CI's and then the innocent citizen has to go though all kinds of crap in the prisons and the loved ones have to call everyone in West Virginia to try to get there lives one out of the prison and the loved ones are paying to. I have a loved one in the Martinsburg correctional center they only get out of there cell 3 seperate times in a 24 hour period I call that inhumane and the people I call to try to get my brother out are of no help to me. I can't even get them to call me back. I finally got to talk the the appointed lawyer he said fax the Judge if did and no response then I called and talked to the Commissioners office she said to write and fax the Parole Board I dI and still no response I have called the commissioners office and left atleast 10 messages with different people who work there and no one has bothered to call me back. I did talk to Judge Beane's secretary to see if they received my fax and she said threat the Judge does not do anything with letters sent to him and he does not take care of that stuff. She also told me my brother plead guilty I ask her what would she do if her lawyer told her to plead guilty to get a lessor sentence? She said well there's nothing the Judge can do. I also ask her why Did the lawyer Joe Munoz, tell me to write the letter and fax to the judge to begin with. She said he was just trying to get rid of me. The lawyer also said he did not know why the Judge sent my brother to prison to begin with that he did not deserve to be sent there. Well I'm from Missouri and I call all of this very unprofessional period. I'm so sick of all this Judicial run around crap. People pay taxes for this you can't get any help all they want is your money and not to have to work for it. If setting up homeless people is the thing to do in West Virginia well let's just say I don't have anything good to say about this state. I have been reading about your state and it has more homeless people and is the poorest state Well I can see why you are taxing the people that live there then you set up the innocent citizens for the drugs that the Government is putting on the streets to begin with and you use corrupt CI's that are working off the drug charges you set them up for then. Your state is making a killing off all these arrest . Starts with the set up, arrest, jail, bondsman, lawyer, Judges, courts, prison. It a you scratch my back I scratch yours deal you have all made and draining the innocent citizens of West Virginia. All of them are paying you there hard earned tax dollars just to set them up and so you all can deepen your pockets you should all be ashamed. God sees and hears all. Shame on all of you.
