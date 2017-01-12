West Virginia GOP lawmakers 'disappointed' in Tomblin's proposed budget
Several Republican lawmakers representing the Northern Panhandle said they were disappointed in the budget proposed by outgoing West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, which uses about $270 million in tax increases to help close a projected $400 million gap between revenue and spending.
