West Virginia confronts cash shortage despite natural riches
West Virginia lawmakers returning to work shortly will find the state in the same position as last year - resource rich and cash poor. And though gas, not coal, is now the increasingly abundant resource, the budgeting challenges don't look all that different from the past.
