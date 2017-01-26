W.Va. senators back Trump pipeline plans
West Virginia's two senators were in support Tuesday of President Donald Trump reviving efforts to build the Keystone XL Pipeline to carry Canadian crude oil to refineries in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Jan 22
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC