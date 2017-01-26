W.Va. senators back Trump pipeline plans

W.Va. senators back Trump pipeline plans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

West Virginia's two senators were in support Tuesday of President Donald Trump reviving efforts to build the Keystone XL Pipeline to carry Canadian crude oil to refineries in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15) Jan 23 Mike 3
Tom Webb Jan 22 Mountywv1 1
Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16) Jan 21 OgirlO 2
BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15) Jan 15 jim smith 6
Girl in gold pontiac Jan 15 Loiterer 1
8 liner gameroom Jan 14 lucky7 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Jan 14 blue bird 3
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC