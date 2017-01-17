W. Va. school district decides job cuts by having teachers draw numbers from hat
A West Virginia school district has some educators scratching their heads after they had to choose numbers from a hat to determine whether they would still have their job in the 2017-2018 school year. Due to a massive drop in enrollment, the Kanawha County School District announced last week that more than 70 positions would be cut due to a loss in state funding.
