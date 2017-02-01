W.Va. officials react to Gorsuch nomination
West Virginia officials are reacting to President Donald Trump's nomination of Federal Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Trump announced the selection of Gorsuch, a 49-year-old judge from Colorado, at the White House Tuesday as the Senate continues the confirmation proceedings for Trump's Cabinet nominees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nearly 7,000 to lose jobless benefits (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|WTHeck
|27
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|bestie
|3
|Increasing cigarette prices may be best way to ... (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|bestie
|29
|Coyote population in WV !! (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|bigdaddyboggs
|148
|What should West Virginia do about Marijuana? (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|bestie
|123
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|bestie
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|10 hr
|bestie
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC