W. Va. Attorney General Eyes Senate Run Against Manchin
Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia's Republican attorney general, is considering running for Senate in 2018 against Democrat incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, according to The Hill. He is likely to run, but Morrisey told The Hill, "Right now, my principal focus has to be being the best attorney general I could possibly be."
