W.Va. AG Reminds College-Bound Students to Submit FAFSA Applications
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges college-bound students to not overlook the word "free" as they prepare to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a necessary part of qualifying for financial assistance. The Attorney General reminds students that while some agencies may charge for filling out the necessary paperwork, they can do it themselves for free.
